Award-winning Dundalk harpist to be featured on Nationwide this evening

Dundalk harpist won the Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal

Harpist Fionnuala Donlon

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Award-winning Dundalk harpist, Fionnuala Donlon, is set to make an appearance on RTÉ’s Nationwide this evening.

The programme is set to air at 7pm this evening, after the Six One News on RTÉ One.

Donlon won the Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal traditional music award earlier this year, which was broadcast live on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.

The competition this year was focused on pipes and harp, with different instruments being featured each year.

Donlon, 22, first began playing the harp when she was nine years old and has won numerous other awards including the Senior Harp trophy at the Fleadh Ceoil in Drogheda in 2019.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie