Award-winning Dundalk harpist to be featured on Nationwide this evening

Harpist Fionnuala Donlon
Award-winning Dundalk harpist, Fionnuala Donlon, is set to make an appearance on RTÉ’s Nationwide this evening.
The programme is set to air at 7pm this evening, after the Six One News on RTÉ One.
We catch up with the very talented Fionnuala Donlon in Dundalk who is an award winning harpist on #RTENationwide Friday 9th July @RTEOne 7pm @rte @LaoiseKelharpo @LouthHour @Louthchat @LouthLeaderNews @louthcoco @DeptCulturelRL @DeptCulturelRL @culturehead @VisitLouthIE RT pic.twitter.com/LYInKJK1K4— RTÉ Nationwide (@RTENationwide) July 9, 2021
Donlon won the Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal traditional music award earlier this year, which was broadcast live on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.
The competition this year was focused on pipes and harp, with different instruments being featured each year.
Donlon, 22, first began playing the harp when she was nine years old and has won numerous other awards including the Senior Harp trophy at the Fleadh Ceoil in Drogheda in 2019.
