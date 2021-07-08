Water disruption in parts of Dundalk tonight due to repair work

Irish Water is working in partnership with Louth County Council to carry out essential leak detection works securing the water supply for customers in Dundalk.
While works are ongoing customers in Dundalk, Carrick Road, Ardee Road, Bellewsbridge Road, Tom Bellew Avenue, Bay Estate, Coes Road, Avenue Road, the Demense and surrounding areas may experience low water pressure and/or water outages from 10:00pm tonight, Thursday 8 July, until 6:00am tomorrow morning, Friday 9 July.
When works are completed it may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.
Speaking about the works, Donal Heaney, Irish Water said, “Irish Water understands the inconvenience caused when works occur and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these essential works to safeguard the water supply for customers.”
The latest updates on these works will be available on the supply and service section of our website https://www.water.ie. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1800 278 278. Customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.
More News
Peter Carolan, the Ardee & District AC chairmen, with his two medals which he won at the recent Leinster Masters' Track & Field Championships in Carlow
Ferdia McEvoy on his way to a Gold medal in the U12 60M Sprint on Day Four of the Louth Juvenile Track and Field Championships
Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth during the SSE Airtricity League match with Shamrock Rovers last Friday. (Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.