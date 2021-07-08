IRELAND WEATHER: Good sunny spells in forecast for the weekend but Met Eireann warns of thundery weather with heavy showers

Met Eireann is forecasting that there will be some good sunny spells across Ireland on Friday and through the weekend but is also warning that there will be plenty of thundery weather with heavy downpours likely at times.

There will be some good sunny spells also but the showers will be frequent and heavy at times. The heaviest of the showers are likely to come on Sunday with a risk of spot flooding.

The full weather forecast for Friday and the weekend from Met Eireann is as follows:

Friday: Another mostly cloudy start to the day on Friday with scattered showers and sunny spells through the day, some turning heavy or thundery in the south and west by evening. Rather warm and humid with highest temperatures of 16 to 20 or 21 degrees Celsius, in light to moderate southerly breezes.

Friday night: Showers will become isolated as the night progresses leaving long dry spells with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in light variable breezes with mist and fog patches forming mostly in the south and west, becoming dense in places.

Overall a rather dull start☁️ with patchy mist or drizzle.



Some sunshine breaking through later️ but with well scattered showers️ developing too, brightest in the southeast.



Highs️ of 15 to 19°C, mildest in the east.



More here⬇️https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/GBrV6mh2Qp — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 8, 2021

Saturday: There will be good sunny spells on Saturday however scattered showers will develop during the afternoon. By evening more frequent showery outbreaks of rain will move in from the southwest. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in light southerly or variable breezes.

Saturday night: Showery outbreaks of rain will continue overnight with some thundery burst in northern areas, this will be mixed with occasional clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in light southerly or variable breezes.

Sunday: Sunny spells and scattered showers, some of the showers will be heavy or thundery during the afternoon with a risk of spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, in light to moderate southwest to west breezes.

Sunday night: Showery will become isolated overnight with good clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light northwesterly or variable breezes.