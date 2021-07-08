Off-duty Garda assaulted on Park Street in Dundalk

Dundalk Garda Station - File image
An off-duty Garda was assaulted on Park Street in Dundalk on Sunday June 27th.
Gardaí in Dundalk are currently investigating the assault incident.
According to the Gardaí, a man in his early 20s was arrested yesterday in connection with the incident.
However, he has since been released without charge and Gardaí are now preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
