Sail Away: Carlingford ferry has additional cruise dates

Carlingford Lough Ferry sunset cruises

Carlingford Lough Ferry has announced additional cruise dates in July and August due to public demand.

An extended range of pedestrian-only cruises, which supplement the normal car ferry service, include scenic cruises on the iconic Carlingford Lough, to lighthouse cruises where the ferry cruises to within 400 meters of the Haulbowline Lighthouse.

The sunset evening cruise takes passengers past Carlingford and Rostrevor Bays to the backdrop of the majestic Mourne Mountains and this year the Carlingford Lough Summer Gin Cruise and Carlingford Lough Oyster and Guinness Cruise have been added to the cruise roster.

Irene Hamilton, Commercial Director of Carlingford Lough Ferry said: “Last year was the first time we ran these cruises and they were a huge success so we are back - bigger and better. "There are a number of great producers in this region and we are thrilled to be able to highlight Symphonia Gin and the Carlingford Oysters with two specialty cruises.

"From spotting wildlife to jiving to Henry Mac and his band in a safe outdoor environment we feel we have a unique offering for anyone who wants to take to the water for a few hours of pleasure this summer season”.

Each cruise is a safe outdoor socially distant event and takes two hours.

Tickets priced at €20 (upper deck) and €15 (lower deck) and €10 (children – lower deck only) and cruise dates are available on www.carlingfordferry.com/cruises

