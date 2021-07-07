Dundalk couple opening their garden to public to raise funds for Hospice

Gerard and Carmel McHugh's beautiful garden
Dundalk couple Gerard and Carmel McHugh are holding a garden open day in aid of the North Louth Hospice.
It has been a year when there was lots of time for gardening but few, if any, opportunities to fundraise so Gerard and Carmel from "Drumcask", Priorland Road, Dundalk (A91R6E8) are pleased to once again open their garden in aid of North Louth Hospice on Saturday 17th July between 2pm and 5 pm.
They decided to welcome guests to visit their garden, which has won awards in Dundalk Town Council's annual 'Improve Our Town' competition, as a way of raising funds for the local charity, which relies entirely on local support.
People attending the beautiful garden are asked to please comply with the appropriate Covid19 restrictions on the day.
