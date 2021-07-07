Final decisions on expansion to Carlingford Greenway due this month says Transport Minister

Several planning decisions are due to be made in July, said Minister Eamon Ryan in the Dáil last week

Carlingford Greenway

The current Carlingford Greenway

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Planning decisions on the northern half of the Carlingford Lough Greenway are set to be made this month, according to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

Work remains ongoing on the project according to Minister Ryan, with both planning decisions and final route mapping set to be completed sometime this month.

“Mapping of the route is being finalised and it is envisaged that this will go on public display in July,” said Minister Ryan.

“The final S.I (site investigation) Report has now been issued and the design consultants are using the data and information gathered to finalise the design and required land acquisition,” said Minister Ryan.

Minister Ryan has said that Louth County Council is currently engaging with impacted landowners along the Greenway and that they will attempt to either acquire the land or accommodate the landowners.

“Louth County Council have begun to engage again with the impacted landowners regarding land acquisition and potential accommodation works,” said Minister Ryan.

Minister Ryan made the comments responding to a parliamentary question by Dundalk Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú.

According to Minister Ryan, a Special European Union Body have granted a 12-month extension to the project and are currently engaging with a third party to check out requests for additional funding by three border greenway projects.

A decision on the additional funding is expected sometime in August, with Minister Ryan saying that the Department of Transport are supporting the bid for additional funding.

“We hope to see this project completed within the revised timeline for completion which will be by the end of 2023.”

