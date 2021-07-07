WEATHER: Sunny spells for Dundalk today, as wet thundery conditions develop this weekend

There is no sign of the summer making a return in the short term at least according to the latest weather forecast from Met Eireann.

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for the best of the weather to be on Wednesday with sunny spells developing across the country before cloudy weather returns on Thursday.

According to Met Eireann, there will be some sunny spells but also scattered heavy and possibly thundery showers for Friday and the weekend.

The full weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann is as follows.

WEDNESDAY: Rather cloudy to begin on Wednesday, with patchy rain, drizzle and mist, but some sunnier intervals in Ulster. It will become drier as the day goes on with sunny spells developing more widely, best over the eastern half of the country, and just isolated showers. Highest temperatures will range 16 to 21 degrees, coolest along west and northwest coasts with light to moderate northwest breezes.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Variable cloud amounts and clear spells tonight, with just isolated showers. Lows of 9 to 12 degrees. A few pockets of mist will form in the light westerly or variable breezes.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be a rather cloudy day with only short bright or sunny spells. Further scattered showers will occur, but they will be generally light in nature. Top temperatures will range 16 to 19 degrees in light westerly or variable breezes.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers will become largely confined to the east and north early on Thursday night. Rain will push into the southwest overnight, however, accompanied by patches of mist and fog. Lows of 11 to 14 degrees in light variable breezes.

FRIDAY: Friday will have a mix of cloud and bright or sunny spells, with showery outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Some heavy and potentially thundery bursts, with a chance of hail, look likely in parts of Munster and south Connacht. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in mainly light, occasionally moderate, south or southeast breezes.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers will become lighter and more isolated on Friday night and many areas will become dry with variable cloud and clear spells. Lows of 12 to 14 degrees in light southeast or variable breezes with mist and fog patches forming.

SATURDAY: Saturday will start out fairly cloudy with mist patches soon lifting. Some bright or sunny spells will break through as the day goes on, but scattered showers will be in the mix also. Some of the showers may turn heavy in the afternoon and evening. Top temperatures will range 18 to 21 degrees in light southerly breezes.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Some parts of the east and north will start dry on Saturday night with good clear spells. However, thickening cloud in the west and southwest will bring showery outbreaks of rain which will spread up over the country overnight. Light, occasionally moderate southerly winds veering southwest. Lows of 12 to 15 degrees.

SUNDAY: So a rather dull and damp or wet start to the day on Sunday with outbreaks of rain. Some brighter spells may develop as the day goes on, but scattered heavy showers will feature also. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in light, occasionally moderate southwest breezes.