Dundalk Chamber host business webinar

In the third of its series of events on “In conversation with....” Dundalk Chamber of Commerce will host a webinar with Simon Hartley, founder of “Be World Class”.

Simon has spent the last 25 years working with world class performers and teams.

The theme of his speech will be “How to Build a World Class Culture”.

Most leaders understand that having a great culture is central to the success of their organization, but they struggle to build the culture that they want and need. What is culture? What characterises and differentiates a world class culture from the rest? How can you engineer and evolve a culture to drive success? During this Curious Mindset session, we will answer these questions and more.

He will be joined by elite sport psychology constant & world class performance coach, Simon Hartley.

Sponsored by Recruitment Plus the webinar will take place via zoom on Thursday the 15th of July 2021 at 10am to 11am and is free to attend.

To register for the event call Dundalk Chamber on 042 9336343 or email brenda@dundalk.ie