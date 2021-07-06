Over 450 houses allocated to people on Louth's housing list by Council in 2020

A total of 484 houses were allocated by LCC in 2020
Louth County Council allocated over 450 houses in Louth in 2020, according to the Council's annual report.
There were 484 allocations made last year.
Of these, 190 units were local authority units.
A total of 294 were provided by Approved Housing Bodies.
According to the report, 148 homes were provided to people who had a priority need.
102 houses were provided to a person with a disability, while 46 were allocted to people who were homeless.
The council also said that they carried out work inspecting privately rented property across Louth.
There were a total of 518 dwellings inspected by LCC, with 430 advisory notices sent out.
