Louth County Council reveal new figures for Louth voters

There are currently 97,487 registered voters in Co Louth as of February 15th 2020.
This is an increase on figures released in 2019, where there were 97,047 registered voters.
The new figures were revealed in Louth County Council’s 2020 Annual Report, with LCC saying that they are currently undergoing a “data cleanse” of the register.
According to the council, this was primarily collating and verifying Eircodes against dwellings and cleaning up duplicate and “gone away” electors.
