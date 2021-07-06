Louth County Council reveal new figures for Louth voters

Louth County Council reveal new figures for Louth voters

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

There are currently 97,487 registered voters in Co Louth as of February 15th 2020.

This is an increase on figures released in 2019, where there were 97,047 registered voters.

The new figures were revealed in Louth County Council’s 2020 Annual Report, with LCC saying that they are currently undergoing a “data cleanse” of the register.

According to the council, this was primarily collating and verifying Eircodes against dwellings and cleaning up duplicate and “gone away” electors.

Rape Crisis North East to hold 10k sponsored walk in Carlingford to raise funds

Dundalk councillor wants to see repairs done to Fatima footpaths before 2022

Vaccine rollout: Dundalk people between 30-34 can register for Pfizer or Moderna vaccine from tomorrow

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie