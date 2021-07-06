Rape Crisis North East to hold 10k sponsored walk in Carlingford to raise funds

Rape Crisis North East are to host a 10k sponsored walk in order to raise funds to help meet the increased demand for their services.

The group, which serve the Louth, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan areas, are asking any participants who want to get involved to raise €100 to help the group meet the increasing demand for the services of RCNE.

According to the group, their service is seeing "unprecedented demand" and that their waiting list is growing at an alarming rate.

The walk, which is set to take place on 12 September, will lead up through the Táin trail in Carlingford, head towards Barnavave, down by the deserted village and back down through a route facing the Mourne Mountains.

The walk is set to be lead by Clodagh McKevitt of Anam Tours, who will tell tales of the local area as walkers pass through.

According to the RCNE, the walk will end at the Foy Centre for refreshments and some music.

Ther group have also said that the walk is Covid-19-pending, and if the event is prevented from happening due to Covid-19, it will be rescheduled for a later date.

“We are hoping to see a very long snake of people wearing our tee-shirts, scaling the Cooley mountains in support of this vital and much-needed service,” said RCNE Manager, Grace McArdle.

Anyone who wishes to get involved can register at https://rcne.ie/cooley-camino-for-rape-crisis-north-east/