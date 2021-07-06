Rape Crisis North East to hold 10k sponsored walk in Carlingford to raise funds

Rape Crisis North East

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Rape Crisis North East are to host a 10k sponsored walk in order to raise funds to help meet the increased demand for their services.

The group, which serve the Louth, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan areas, are asking any participants who want to get involved to raise €100 to help the group meet the increasing demand for the services of RCNE.

According to the group, their service is seeing "unprecedented demand" and that their waiting list is growing at an alarming rate.

The walk, which is set to take place on 12 September, will lead up through the Táin trail in Carlingford, head towards Barnavave, down by the deserted village and back down through a route facing the Mourne Mountains.

The walk is set to be lead by Clodagh McKevitt of Anam Tours, who will tell tales of the local area as walkers pass through.

According to the RCNE, the walk will end at the Foy Centre for refreshments and some music.

Ther group have also said that the walk is Covid-19-pending, and if the event is prevented from happening due to Covid-19, it will be rescheduled for a later date.

“We are hoping to see a very long snake of people wearing our tee-shirts, scaling the Cooley mountains in support of this vital and much-needed service,” said RCNE Manager, Grace McArdle.

Anyone who wishes to get involved can register at https://rcne.ie/cooley-camino-for-rape-crisis-north-east/

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie