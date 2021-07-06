Dundalk Tidy Towns seek volunteers to prepare town for SEEK Festival

Dundalk Tidy Towns are calling for volunteers on Saturday mornings
Dundalk Tidy Towns are currently seeking volunteers to help out on Saturday mornings.
The group are seeking help from people who can help with painting, weeding or litter picking.
According to the group, they are currently collaborating with Dundalk BIDS to help prepare the town for the annual SEEK Contemporary Urban Arts Festival.
The group are also working on their own projects, and are asking if people have either an hour or three free on Saturday mornings to reach out to them.
Dundalk Tidy Towns can be contacted though their Facebook group, by emailing dundalktidytowns@gmail.com or by leaving a message on 087 279 8959.
