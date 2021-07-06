Dundalk Tidy Towns seek volunteers to prepare town for SEEK Festival

Dundalk Tidy Towns

Dundalk Tidy Towns are calling for volunteers on Saturday mornings

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk Tidy Towns are currently seeking volunteers to help out on Saturday mornings.

The group are seeking help from people who can help with painting, weeding or litter picking.

According to the group, they are currently collaborating with Dundalk BIDS to help prepare the town for the annual SEEK Contemporary Urban Arts Festival.

The group are also working on their own projects, and are asking if people have either an hour or three free on Saturday mornings to reach out to them.

Dundalk Tidy Towns can be contacted though their Facebook group, by emailing dundalktidytowns@gmail.com or by leaving a message on 087 279 8959.

An Táin Arts Centre set for boost as Louth art centres get €144,000 in funding for new projects

Vaccine rollout: Dundalk people between 30-34 can register for Pfizer or Moderna vaccine from tomorrow

Drop in litter fines in Louth

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie