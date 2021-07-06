Vaccine rollout: Dundalk people between 30-34 can register for Pfizer or Moderna vaccine from tomorrow

People in Dundalk between the age of 30 and 34 will be able to register for an mRNA vaccine online from tomorrow morning.

The announcement was made by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly earlier this morning on Twitter.

Currently, people aged between 30-34 are able to register with their local pharmacies to receive a one-shot Janssen vaccine.

However, the announcement this morning will allow this age cohort to register to receive an mRNA vaccine, either Pfizer or Moderna.

They will be able to register online using the HSE's vaccine portal, which will open next Monday for those in younger cohorts to receive either a Janssen vaccine or AstraZeneca vaccine.

According to Minister Donnelly, appointments for this group will be scheduled a matter of days after registration.





Update to registration for the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.



Registration for the 30-34 age group for an mRNA vaccine will now open tomorrow, Wednesday July 07.



Appointments will follow in a matter of days with the first vaccinations for this group next week. pic.twitter.com/fVk8j0yIYy — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) July 6, 2021

People who are 34 can register on Wednesday, while those aged 33 can register on Thursday, and so on through the cohort.