Vaccine rollout: Dundalk people between 30-34 can register for Pfizer or Moderna vaccine from tomorrow

As many as 120 people every hour able to get their Covid-19 jab at Dundalk vaccination centre

Vaccination centre in Fairways hotel

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

People in Dundalk between the age of 30 and 34 will be able to register for an mRNA vaccine online from tomorrow morning.

The announcement was made by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly earlier this morning on Twitter.

Currently, people aged between 30-34 are able to register with their local pharmacies to receive a one-shot Janssen vaccine.

However, the announcement this morning will allow this age cohort to register to receive an mRNA vaccine, either Pfizer or Moderna.

They will be able to register online using the HSE's vaccine portal, which will open next Monday for those in younger cohorts to receive either a Janssen vaccine or AstraZeneca vaccine.

According to Minister Donnelly, appointments for this group will be scheduled a matter of days after registration.

People who are 34 can register on Wednesday, while those aged 33 can register on Thursday, and so on through the cohort.

Drop in litter fines in Louth

Gardaí issue renewed appeal for information over 12-year-old missing in Louth

Jesus Perez latest to leave Dundalk as Oriel Park exits continue

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie