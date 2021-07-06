Landmark figure reached in Covid-19 vaccinations in Ireland

Landmark figure reached in Covid-19 vaccinations in Ireland

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A landmark figure has been reached in Ireland's Covid-19 vaccination drive. 

In a tweet this morning, HSE Chief Executive revealed that 50% of the adult population is now fully vaccinated with 69% now having had their first dose. A total of over 4.3 million vaccines have been administered in Ireland.

However, that figure for people receiving their first dose is behind what was expected. Earlier this year, Taoiseach Michael Martin said the vaccine programme would see 80% of adults receive their first dose before the end of June.

Also with fears increasing over a surge in cases due to the Delta variant, many over 60s are still awaiting their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In his Tweet this morning, Paul Reid said that 245,000 vaccines had been administered last week but later corrected that up to 345,000. 

Pharmacists have begun giving the Janssen vaccine to those aged 18 to 34 but supply is not meeting the demand.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie