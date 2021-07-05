Gardaí issue renewed appeal for information over 12-year-old missing in Louth

Gardaí have issued renewed appeals for the publics help in locating a 12-year-old boy believed to be missing in Louth since Friday.
12-year-old Reece Thornton was last seen Friday, July 2nd in Blanchardstown, Dublin.
According to Gardaí, Reece is described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall, with a slim build and short brown hair.
When he was last seen, Reece was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a blue top and white Nike runners. He was also carrying a black backpack.
According to Gardaí, Reece is known to frequent Drogheda and anyone who might have any information on Reece’s location are asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
