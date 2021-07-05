Retired GP’s patients in Louth will not be left in the lurch

Retired GP’s patients in Louth will not be left in the lurch

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

Email:

michelle.okeeffe@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Sinn Féin Councillor Antóin Watters has received confirmation from the HSE that Cooley doctor Pascal Malone retired at the end of June.

Patients who were under Dr Malone’s Ravensdale Practice approached Cllr Watters concerned they would be unable to find another GP.

Cllr Watters and Ruairí Ó Murchú TD sought clarification from the HSE and Cllr Watters said: “We got that clarification and also confirmation that no patient will be left in the lurch without a GP.

“Dr Malone’s practice has been advertised numerous times unsuccessfully and that is due to the rural location and the size of the Practice.

"Patients have been re-directed to the Carlingford Practice while others have been taken on by a number of practices in Dundalk.

"The Byrne Family Practice in Dundalk has agreed to take the remaining patients who are unable to find a GP.”

Councillor Watters also said he would “continue to assist patients who have not yet got a new GP".

"I am aware that there is now a gap in GP services in the area so we will also work to see if we can get a replacement for Dr Malone’s Practice.

“I wish Dr Malone all the very best in his retirement and thank him for all the years of service he provided to the community in Ravensdale, Cooley and beyond.

"I appreciate all the work that he has done in trying to get his patients relocated to other practices.

"I wish him good health and happiness.”

