Vaccination programme: People in Dundalk between 18-34 can get Janssen jab in pharmacies from today

Pharmacies across Dundalk are set to begin vaccinating people between the ages of 18 and 34 starting today.
People within that age bracket are eligible to receive a Janssen vaccine, which is a one-shot vaccine.The HSE are urging people in the 18-34 age bracket to get in touch with a participating pharmacy to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated.
There are a total of 14 pharmacies in Dundalk that are part of the scheme, which are:
The plans were announced last Friday by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, but he says that supplies of the Janssen vaccine will be limited over the month of July.
Our COVID-19 Vaccination programme continues to progress with speed.— Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) July 5, 2021
Janssen vaccine begins in pharmacies today for 18-34 year olds - but supplies are restricted over the month of July.
Thanks to all involved in keeping the progress going. @HSELive pic.twitter.com/EWu4V5blzD
If younger cohorts are unable to receive a vaccine in a pharmacy, they will be able to register online with the HSE’s vaccine portal to receive either a Janssen or AstraZeneca jab at a vaccination centre, like the Fairways Hotel.
