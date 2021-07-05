Vaccination programme: People in Dundalk between 18-34 can get Janssen jab in pharmacies from today

COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen coronavirus covid-19

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Pharmacies across Dundalk are set to begin vaccinating people between the ages of 18 and 34 starting today.

People within that age bracket are eligible to receive a Janssen vaccine, which is a one-shot vaccine.The HSE are urging people in the 18-34 age bracket to get in touch with a participating pharmacy to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated.

There are a total of 14 pharmacies in Dundalk that are part of the scheme, which are:

  • Backhouse Pharmacy, 71 Clanbrassil Street
  • Boots Dundalk, Marshes Shopping Centre
  • Byrne Pharmacy, 1-3 Church Street
  • Connolly's Pharmacy, Greenacres Shopping Centre
  • Tipping's Neighbourhood Pharmacy, Unit 2a Dunnes Neighborhood Centre
  • Grennans Pharmacy, 40 Dublin Street
  • Kevin Matthews Pharmacy, 37-38 Park Street
  • Leavys Pharmacy, 94 Clanbrassil Street
  • McCabes Pharmacy, Unit 3 in the Longwalk
  • Hickey's Pharmacy, Unit 5 Tesco Shopping Centre
  • Pure Pharmacy Dundalk, 1 Market Square
  • Smyths Life Pharmacy, 42/43 Seatown Place
  • Tesco Pharmacy Dundalk, Tesco Extra

The plans were announced last Friday by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, but he says that supplies of the Janssen vaccine will be limited over the month of July.

If younger cohorts are unable to receive a vaccine in a pharmacy, they will be able to register online with the HSE’s vaccine portal to receive either a Janssen or AstraZeneca jab at a vaccination centre, like the Fairways Hotel.

Local TD's call on Health Minister to begin a public inquiry into Dealgan House nursing home deaths

'A full life': St John of God's celebrating 75 years of care for people with intellectual disabilities in Louth

The Democrat spoke with Sonia Callaghan, Assistant Director of Nursing, to explore the history and future of the group

More rain on the way in Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie