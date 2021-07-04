Louth County Council appoint design team for new Carlingford regeneration project

Louth County Council has selected RPS Group Limited to develop a plan for the regeneration of Carlingford following a competitive tender process.

The project is funded through the Rural Regeneration Development Fund with match funding by Louth County Council.

The title of the project is “Living in Carlingford, Visiting Carlingford.”

The brief is for RPS to develop a plan that will enhance the quality of the Waterfront area and Market Square and the connecting streets.

The aim is to enhance the connectivity and visual routes for pedestrians in the area with improved public spaces that can be used for a variety of events and activities.

“The plan will not only improve the experience of visitors to the medieval town but also significantly enhance the lives of the residents living in the medieval town. The plan will be forward looking seeking to develop a sustainable tourist destination and living town,” a council spokesperson said.

The design will incorporate the waterfront and harbour spaces, the tennis courts, village green, parking area, playing area and connecting streets; Market Square and linking streets to the waterfront including Market Street and the laneway connecting Market Square to Old Quay Lane.

It also includes a full traffic management plan for the historic town centre and connecting routes with a focus on addressing seasonal congestion and prioritising pedestrians.

Also forming part of the plan is a signage and orientation plan for the historic town centre with bespoke signage for local and regional tourist attractions as well as a plan for the accommodation of casual traders in the town centre.

It is anticipated that the project will take approximately two and a half years to complete and will involve consultation with the local elected representatives, businesses, the public and all stakeholders.

Another key part of the project will be completion of the statutory planning process.

Joan Martin, Chief Executive of Louth County Council, stated “I am delighted to have the multidisciplinary design team in place to begin work on this exciting plan for Carlingford that will ensure that the town continues to be a key destination for visitors and a wonderful place to live for residents.

“ I am confident that we will have an ambitious and imaginative plan at the end of the process that has the support of the community and ensures the town develops in a sustainable way into the future.”

Louth Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan also welcomed the announcement by Louth County Council and commented, “I am delighted to see that Louth County Council has selected RPS Group Limited to develop a plan for the regeneration of Carlingford.

“The project is funded through the Rural Regeneration Development Fund with match funding by Louth County Council.

“I am very much looking forward to seeing the progression of this project. Carlingford is a beautiful medieval town and this funding is going to enhance and rejuvenate the town.

“I hope it will embrace the beauty and heritage of the town, protecting that natural heritage and making it a safer and better place for all to live in, work in and to visit.

“There is a need to ensure that all plans are inclusive and accessible, I would love to see an inclusive playground, a changing places toilet and also clear plans for the re-homing of the Tennis Courts if plans they choose are to repurpose that area.”