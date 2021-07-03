Annagassan junction realigned again due to concerns over road narrowness

Sinn Féin Councillor Pearse McGeough has welcomed what he calls “the realignment of the realignment of Farm Road junction at Slan’s in Annagassan.”

Speaking after surveying the on-going works at the site Cllr McGeough said, “this has been an on-going saga to say the least.

“Despite some mid-Louth councillors rushing to congratulate the Council the supposed upgrade of the junction in November, it is only now, eight months later and a further realignment that I can feel that I can say it’s a good job.”

After the completion of the junction upgrade in November, Cllr McGeough labelled it ‘an embarrassment’ and demanded that it be rectified citing concerns about the narrowness of the road at the mouth of the junction and the delay this would cause emergency vehicles in particular.

He even provided a photo of a bus unsuccessfully trying to easily manoeuvre the junction after the upgrade.

At the time Cllr McGeough said, “when you turn into the road, you have to ensure there is no car waiting to exit because you need to take up both lanes when you turn in.

“There are wheel marks on the footpath at either side as cars have had to mount the pavement either to enter the junction or to leave it to avoid other vehicles.”

He also accused those who measured the junction as “believing everyone was going to be driving mini cars”.

Cllr McGeough secured a review of the junction which was completed in February and these works are the out-workings of that review.

“The mouth of the junction is much wider which means that people with normal sized cars can turn into the junction even if another vehicle is waiting to exit. There is now room for two vehicles without having to mount the verge on either side.

“Also promised in the review was a footpath from Slans down towards the Glyde Inn direction and that is being done as part of the current works.”

However, Cllr McGeough is seeking the cost of the “realignment of the realignment” and has asked to be furnished with the financial detail of the work.

“This junction should have been done properly first time around; this is public money that is being spent and as councillors we have a responsibility to ensure the public are getting value for money but this junction has cost more than it should have.

“I want to know how much more because budgets are extremely tight in Louth so we can’t afford costly mistakes and expect the taxpayers to foot the bill.

“There are questions to be asked and I will be asking them.”