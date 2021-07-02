Dundalk district court: Man accused of assaulting mother

Dundalk courthouse
A 26 year old man accused of seriously assaulting his mother was not applying for bail, Dundalk district court heard last week.
The defendant is charged with assault causing harm on Tuesday last, the day before the court sitting.
When the case was initially called Judge Eirinn McKiernan was told there was a Garda objection to bail.
However, following a consultation with her client, the Defence solicitor informed the court arrangements had to be made for an alternative address to be provided and her client would not be seeking bail.
The accused was remanded on bail to Cloverhill district court tomorrow (Wednesday) and Judge Eirinn McKiernan directed that gardaí be given 48 hours advance notice of a bail application being made.
