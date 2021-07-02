Three charged following drug seizure in Dundalk

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

Gardaí have arrested four men following a drug seizure in Dundalk.

Cannabis and cocaine with an estimated street value of €20,200 and €2,000 in cash were seized by gardai following the search of a property at Carlinn Avenue, Dundalk, yesterday, Thursday 1st July 2021.

Three of the suspects - one man in his 30s and two men in their 20s - have since being charged.

They are due to appear before Dundalk District Court on the 21st July 2021.

The fourth male was released without charge with a file now being prepared for the DPP.

