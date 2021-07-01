Man in his 20s arrested as part of Mulready-Woods murder investigation

A man in his late 20s has been arrested in connection with the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods

A man in his late 20s has been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods in Drogheda last year.

The man was arrested in the Dublin area yesterday morning.

He is currently being detained in County Louth Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí have said that investigations are still ongoing at this time.

Mulready-Woods was last seen alive in Drogheda on January 12th last year.

