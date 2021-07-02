Louth Senator welcomes apprenticeship scheme extension

Louth senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the extension of the Apprenticeship Incentivisation Scheme (AIS).

The Government has announced a further extension of the AIS until the end of December 2021.

The Apprenticeship Incentivisation Scheme provides financial support for employers who register apprentices to a national apprenticeship.

Welcoming the announcement Louth Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan commented: “Apprenticeships are such an important part of our education and training sector and I am delighted to see this Apprenticeship Incentivisation Scheme for Employers being extended.

“Employers who take on an individual have a lot of responsibility when it comes to training that individual and ensuring they gain real-world experience. As such employers should most definitely receive an incentive for the integral work that they do to upskill and educate our apprentices.

"Trades are a vital part of our economy and a high quality, well trained workforce is essential."

Employers who are approved by SOLAS to employ apprentices are eligible for a €3,000 payment for each new apprentice registered. A sum of €2,000 per apprentice is paid to eligible employers following the registration of apprentices with a further €1,000 payable after one year for each apprentice retained on their apprenticeship.