Dundalk district court: Man convicted for assault on wife over TV remote

A man who denied assaulting his wife after she took the TV remote control to her bedroom, has been convicted at Dundalk district court.

The 65 year old had claimed he had walked out of the room after retrieving the remote from the woman's handbag, and denied punching her while she was in bed.

The complainant told the court she had gone to bed before 11pm and had accidentally put the TV remote control in her bag.

She said the defendant ran up the stairs when he came home, grabbed the bag and she banged her head off a bedside locker when he woke her up.

She said she told him to leave her alone and claimed that he was looking at her 'viciously' and had punched her.

She reported the assault to gardaí two days later.

During cross examination by the Defence, the woman agreed her marriage had broken down over 10 years ago, but she denied having a problem with alcohol or going into a residential treatment centre five years ago.

After his arrest, the defendant denied injuring the woman while the Defence argued the complainant had admitted injuring herself when she hit the locker and there was no medical report in court.

The defendant claimed he went straight down stairs after getting the remote control from the handbag.

He said he didn't know how the woman sustained the injuries in the photos handed into the court saying "I never touched her in my life".

When Judge Eirinn McKiernan asked him about going to the pub at night he replied it was “Just go get away from the situation”.

He added that he had left the home after the incident.

The Defence argued there was a conflict in the evidence and his client had a 'previously good record'.

In convicting the accused, Judge Eirinn McKiernan said it was 'a terribly unfortunate situation' and adjourned the case for the preparation of a Probation report.