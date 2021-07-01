Local woman's sisterhood journals beat pandemic blues

Looking for that ideal gift for a friend?

Or maybe you need somewhere to keep your goals, lists or inner thoughts. Sisterhood Journals has the perfect journal for you.

Created in November 2020 by TU Dublin student and Ardee native Laura Bardon, they range from blank pages for you to write down your thoughts, or a page-by-page piece that includes prompts for everyday.

Laura decided to start her own business during the pandemic to help others and herself with self-care and promoting better mental health.

Each comes with a message on the front, from ‘One Day At a Time,’ ‘Better Days Are Coming’ and ‘Be Kind to Yourself.’

She said: “I’ve kept a journal for every year of my life since 2014, the same year I was diagnosed with depression and generalised anxiety disorder. Journaling has helped me through some of the hardest times of my life.

“Since then I’ve been extremely passionate about mental health and erasing the stigma around it. With my journals and their messages, I wanted to help others on their journey towards better self-care.

“I originally only made 10 in case no-one bought them and planned to give them as gifts and now I’ve had over 300 sales, which is amazing.”

The journals can be used as a diary, or others like the Break-Up Best Friend provide helpful prompts, tips and ideas to help someone through a tough time, while One Day at a Time has questions and daily goals.

All the journals are available on Etsy.com/ie/shop/ Sisterhoodcast ranging from €10-16.