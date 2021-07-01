Local woman's sisterhood journals beat pandemic blues

Local woman's sisterhood journals beat pandemic blues

Laura Bardon's journals

Reporter:

Reporter

Looking for that ideal gift for a friend?

Or maybe you need somewhere to keep your goals, lists or inner thoughts. Sisterhood Journals has the perfect journal for you. 

Created in November 2020 by TU Dublin student and Ardee native Laura Bardon, they range from blank pages for you to write down your thoughts, or a page-by-page piece that includes prompts for everyday. 

Laura decided to start her own business during the pandemic to help others and herself with self-care and promoting better mental health.  

Each comes with a message on the front, from ‘One Day At a Time,’ ‘Better Days Are Coming’ and ‘Be Kind to Yourself.’ 

She said: “I’ve kept a journal for every year of my life since 2014, the same year I was diagnosed with depression and generalised anxiety disorder. Journaling has helped me through some of the hardest times of my life.

“Since then I’ve been extremely passionate about mental health and erasing the stigma around it. With my journals and their messages, I wanted to help others on their journey towards better self-care. 

“I originally only made 10 in case no-one bought them and planned to give them as gifts and now I’ve had over 300 sales, which is amazing.” 

The journals can be used as a diary, or others like the Break-Up Best Friend provide helpful prompts, tips and ideas to help someone through a tough time, while One Day at a Time has questions and daily goals.  

All the journals are available on Etsy.com/ie/shop/ Sisterhoodcast ranging from €10-16. 

Louth senator calls for ban on the importation of non-native Irish bees

Sixth class students at Redeemer Girls NS continue decade-old mural tradition

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie