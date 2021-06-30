Dundalk District Court: Accused of damaging garda vehicles

Reporter:

Court Reporter

'Serious charges' are being contemplated against a south Armagh man accused of dangerous driving through four townlands in north Louth and damaging two garda vehicles, Dundalk district court was told last week.

Court Presenter Sgt. Jimmy McGovern said that time would be needed to compile a file for the DPP in relation to Cormac Montgomery of Drummill Road, Silverbridge.

The offences are alleged to have occurred on February 27th last - in the Hackballscross and Kilcurry areas.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan adjourned the case to October 13th.

