Dundalk District Court: Accused of damaging garda vehicles

'Serious charges' are being contemplated against a south Armagh man accused of dangerous driving through four townlands in north Louth and damaging two garda vehicles, Dundalk district court was told last week.
Court Presenter Sgt. Jimmy McGovern said that time would be needed to compile a file for the DPP in relation to Cormac Montgomery of Drummill Road, Silverbridge.
The offences are alleged to have occurred on February 27th last - in the Hackballscross and Kilcurry areas.
Judge Eirinn McKiernan adjourned the case to October 13th.
More News
Lauren Boyle, left, and Denise McKenna celebrate after winning the Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 4 Final against Leitrim. Pic: Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
A dejected Eoghan Callaghan falls to the floor following Louth's defeat to Offaly after extra time in Páirc Tailteann, Navan. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.