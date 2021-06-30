Dundalk woman given suspended sentence for drink-driving

Dundalk woman given suspended sentence for drink-driving

Court Reporter

A disqualified driver who was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after a car was seen swerving from side to side on the Avenue Road, was given a four month suspended sentence at Dundalk district court last week along with a six year driving ban.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan heard at one point Teresa Delduca (32) of Greenacres, Dundalk had driven towards a patrol car that was coming in the opposite direction on November 29th last.

The court was told the defendant completed an eight month course in Waterford for "addiction treatment" but she had relapsed and accepted a lengthy ban would follow.

