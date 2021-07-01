Dundalk residents should keep their home secure due to fair weather burglaries, warns councillor

A Sinn Féin Councillor has warned homeowners across Dundalk and Louth to ensure their home is secured at all times.

Cllr Pearse McGeough has said that due to the good weather, households are more likely to have windows open and that this may leave them vulnerable to break-ins if they leave the house.

“This great weather we are having means that people are more likely to have their windows open and are also more inclined to go out and about at some stage of the day,” said Cllr McGeough.

“Thieves are opportunistic and the good weather means that homes are more likely to be unoccupied.”

Cllr McGeough also cautioned that this isn’t exclusively when residents leave their homes, with people who decide to sit out the back garden also vulnerable to break-ins.

“Don’t think that because you are in your own back garden that they won’t take advantage, they will.

“People should be able to leave their front windows or doors open if they are at home but these people can be brazen and families can be relaxin in the back of their homes for a few hours at a time.”

Cllr McGeough highlighted a situation faced by a local who had left their home for a short while and returned to see their house being burgled.

“Unfortunately I have had a constituent who had just gone out for a short time and came back to find her house being ransacked.

“They have no shame and don’t care if people are home or not.”