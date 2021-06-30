Gardaí issue appeal to find 12-year-old boy missing from Louth since Monday

Reece Thornton was last seen in Drogheda on Monday 28th of June

Missing Reece Thornton

Reece Thornton has been missing since Monday the 28th of June

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Gardaí are appealing for help to trace the whereabouts of a 12-year-old, who has been missing from Louth since Monday.
Reece Thornton, who is 12-years-old, was last seen in the Drogheda area on Monday the 28th of June.

Reece is described as being 5’ 4” in height, of slim build with short brown hair.

When Reece was last seen, he was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.

Anyone with information that may help the Gardaí locate Reece is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

