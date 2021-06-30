Gardaí issue appeal to find 12-year-old boy missing from Louth since Monday

Reece Thornton has been missing since Monday the 28th of June
Gardaí are appealing for help to trace the whereabouts of a 12-year-old, who has been missing from Louth since Monday.
Reece Thornton, who is 12-years-old, was last seen in the Drogheda area on Monday the 28th of June.
Reece is described as being 5’ 4” in height, of slim build with short brown hair.
When Reece was last seen, he was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.
Anyone with information that may help the Gardaí locate Reece is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
More News
A dejected Eoghan Callaghan falls to the floor following Louth's defeat to Offaly after extra time in Páirc Tailteann, Navan. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Norman McDonnell and staff members at Connect Credit Union in Blackrock who took part in a 100K 30Day Walkathon to raise money for Breast Cancer Ireland PICTURE: ARTHUR KINAHAN
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.