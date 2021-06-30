Water supply disruptions expected in Árd Easmuinn today due to valve repair works

Irish Water have said that there may be issues with water supply in the Árd Easmuinn area of Dundalk this afternoon.
The supply issues are being caused by valve repair works that are currently taking place, with work scheduled to be completed by 6pm this evening.
Currently, the supply issues are constrained to Árd Easmuinn and some surrounding areas.
#IWLouth: Valve repair works may affect supply to Árd Easmuinn, Dundalk and surrounds until 6pm today.— Irish Water Care (@IWCare) June 30, 2021
Irish Water have said that affected customers will have to wait between two and three hours after works have been completed before supply will be fully restored.
