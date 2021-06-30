Water supply disruptions expected in Árd Easmuinn today due to valve repair works

Irish Water have said that they expect the maintenance to be completed at 6pm this evening

Irish Water

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Irish Water have said that there may be issues with water supply in the Árd Easmuinn area of Dundalk this afternoon.

The supply issues are being caused by valve repair works that are currently taking place, with work scheduled to be completed by 6pm this evening.

Currently, the supply issues are constrained to Árd Easmuinn and some surrounding areas.

Irish Water have said that affected customers will have to wait between two and three hours after works have been completed before supply will be fully restored.

