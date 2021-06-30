Experience Economy in Louth disappointed with decision to postpone indoor activities

Ibec, the group that represents Irish business, has said that businesses in the Experience Economy, while recognising the health motivations behind yesterday’s decision from Government to postpone the reopening of indoor activities, remain hugely disappointed with the outcome and are concerned about the workability of a system that prioritises fully vaccinated persons.

Commenting on the decision, Sharon Higgins, Ibec Director of Membership and Sectors, said: “The Experience Economy makes Ireland a great place to live, work and invest. It has borne the brunt of the devasting economic impact of Covid and today’s decision adds further pressure to an already struggling sector ahead of peak holiday season in Ireland. While the health consequences are an important dimension, so too are the livelihoods of those driving Ireland’s Experience Economy.

“Many businesses are concerned about the feasibility of an indoor dining system that prioritises fully vaccinated persons. It is imperative now that business plays a central role in its development.

“Businesses in the Experience Economy would welcome a decision from NPHET to publish the data that is underpinning their recommendation to postpone the reopening of the sector. Such transparency would help dissipate some of the confusion that is rife amongst employers and employees as, internationally, countries have managed to keep their businesses in this sector open while at the same time managing the spread of the disease in communities.”

The Experience economy encompasses: hospitality, retail, travel, food, drink, tourism, entertainment, and technology. It reaches deep into the supply chain, supporting business and employment in many of the hard to reach but critical elements of the economy and society.