Blackrock still in bloom 20 years on

Some flowers on display along the beachfront in Blackrock
20 years on from the day Haggardstown Garden Centre started sponsoring Blackrock in Bloom, the local business is still supporting the colourful flower displays.
This significant sponsorship, planting the tubs and hanging baskets on the promenade, has been supported by the Reenan family consistently over that time.
The colourful displays leaving Haggardstown Garden Centre
“The hanging baskets have never been as good as they are this year, upon collection they were fuller and more colourful than any year previously,” John Horan said, which is “testament to the expertise and knowledge of the staff in Haggardstown.”
“ The colour and life that is brought to the village is appreciated by all who walk the promenade during these summer months.”
