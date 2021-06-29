Narrow Water Bridge funding announcement gathers support from Louth TD's and Senators

Louth TD’s and Senators have welcomed the €3 million funding towards the Narrow Water Bridge project between Louth and Down.

The funding, which was announced by Taoiseach Micheál Martin this morning, is set to be used to put the project out to tender, with additional funding to be provided to the project when the final costs are determined.

Fianna Fáil Senator for Louth, Erin McGreehan said that she is delighted to see the project going ahead and that the project is more than just a bridge.

“This project is far more than a bridge, it is a symbol for Ireland’s future. A symbol to draw a line on the past by respecting it, acknowledging that past but it is also about building bridges, forging relationships, and moving on to the next 100 years of this island’s story,” said Senator McGreehan.

“The people either side of Carlingford Lough are so close – culturally, geographically and yet we have been divided.”

Fine Gael TD for Louth and chairman of the Oireachtas Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement, Fergus O’Dowd called it a “shining example” of what can be achieved by working together, North and South.

“This is truly a cross-border project and when constructed will greatly assist tourism, trade and connectivity in the east border region, both North and South. There will also be a huge spin-off for active travel and recreation, including greenways, park walkways etc,” said Deputy O’Dowd.

Dundalk Sinn Féin TD, Ruairí Ó Murchú said that while he welcomed the funding, there must be “no more false dawns” for the bridge project.

“‘I very much welcome the announcement of funding to bring it the project through to tender stage, based on the current designs. It is a step forward and will be welcomed by those who live in the North Louth and South Down areas,” said Deputy Ó Murchú.

“But we need detail and timelines on this to ensure that it continues to progress,” he continued.

Fine Gael Senator for Louth, John McGahon said that the project was “the most significant infrastructure project for County Louth since the creation of the M1 Motorway over twenty years ago”.

“It’s truly a great announcement for the people of North Louth and everyone in the Omeath community who have put so much effort into this project over such a long period of time,” said Senator McGahon.