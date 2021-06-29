Connect Credit Union Blackrock host Walkathon in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland

The village of Blackrock has gone pink!

The energy and enthusiasm surrounding the 100k in 30 Days is palpable. In line with this, the staff at Connect Credit Union, Blackrock, organised a Walkathon in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland last week.

Two treadmills were set up outside the credit union office on the main street. Together the team walked and ran over 200km across Thursday and Friday and raised €1,000 in collection buckets.

To add to the excitement, a member of the Connect Credit Union Board of Directors, Jackie Agnew, called down to compete in a 5k race with the 100k organiser Niall Carroll on Friday evening.

There was great excitement on the street as staff and family members cheered on the two men who pushed the treadmills to their limits, running at 18k per hour.

Also present during the day was 100k in 30 days brand ambassador Tara Cloney, who called down over lunch to help clock up the kilometres.

Throughout June, the Connect Credit Union team individually walked over 100km each by engaging in team walks around the village of Blackrock and Clogherhead.

In support, Connect Credit Union have sponsored a €3,500 holiday voucher for the 100k in 30 days, as well as eight children's prizes.

To be in with a chance to win, the prize members of the pink army have to complete the 100K.

Niall Carroll will announce the winner of this fantastic prize on Wednesday, June 30.

Commenting further, Norman Mc Donnell noted: “It was a pleasure to be able to sponsor such an amazing cause that originated in our local village of Blackrock.

“We are delighted to be able to give back to the community via our sponsorship programme.”

Despite a difficult year where uncertainties with Covid-19 limited the ability to raise funds for charitable organisations, the 100k team managed to organise an amazing 30-day event throughout June with individuals taking part from all over the world.

Check out some of the pictures from the 100k on Connect Credit Union’s social media accounts.

That’s Connect Credit Union on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.

The Connect team would also like to say a huge thank you to all those who kindly donated over the course of the two days.