Dundalk BMW driver failed to stop for gardai

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A BMW crashed into a barrier after it failed to stop for Gardaí in north Louth, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Scott Carthy (19) with an address at Annies, Kilcurry, Dundalk, was originally charged with dangerous driving at Drumnacarra, Drumnasillagh and Aghnaskeagh, and with driving without insurance or a driving licence at Dromad on March seventh last.

The court heard last week how Dromad Gardaí spotted a BMW being driven erratically and overtaking at high speed at 10.50pm. 

It failed to stop for them.

A decision was made not to chase the car and to follow it at a safe distance instead.

The BMW crashed into a barrier and the driver got out and fled on foot.

Scott Carthy - who had no previous convictions, was arrested following a foot pursuit and was charged with dangerous driving.

The Defence solicitor said his client, an apprentice electrician in Dublin, had bought the car for €300 and had panicked.

The court was asked to reduce the dangerous driving charges to careless driving.

Gardaí said there was no objection to that course of action.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan said ‘I’m not overly impressed. He doesn’t even bother to turn up" but the solicitor explained he had told the defendant not to come to court.

The 19 year old was remanded on continuing bail in his absence to September first to be present for finalisation of the case.

