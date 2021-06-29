JOB ALERT: Electricians wanted

Electricians wanted for Commercial, Industrial and Pharmaceutical projects in Ireland.
Key Responsibilities of the Role:
Prefabricate and install cable containment in line with layout designs and measurements
Installed and terminate cable in the correct manner and in line with site standards
Ensure that the works comply with site Quality standards and guidelines
Comply with all safety requirements and instructions
Essential Criteria for the Role:
Problem solving - to take structured approach to problems
Ability to manage and prioritize own tasks
Proven interpersonal skills
Fluent English speaker
Ability to work well under pressure and within a strict deadline environment
Time served fully qualified electricians
Contact Jonathan on 0876458511 or email CV's to jonathanxorourke@gmail.com
