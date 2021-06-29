JOB ALERT: Electricians wanted

Electricians wanted for Commercial, Industrial and Pharmaceutical projects in Ireland.

Key Responsibilities of the Role:

Prefabricate and install cable containment in line with layout designs and measurements

Installed and terminate cable in the correct manner and in line with site standards

Ensure that the works comply with site Quality standards and guidelines

Comply with all safety requirements and instructions

Essential Criteria for the Role:
Problem solving - to take structured approach to problems

Ability to manage and prioritize own tasks
Proven interpersonal skills

Fluent English speaker

Ability to work well under pressure and within a strict deadline environment

Time served fully qualified electricians

Contact Jonathan on 0876458511 or email CV's to jonathanxorourke@gmail.com

