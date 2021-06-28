Blackrock Community Centre set to remain open after €12,000 raised in 48 hours to cover insurance cost

Over €12,000 has been raised in 48 hours to support Blackrock Community Centre after a severe hike in insurance costs threatened to shut the centre.

A total of €12,260 was raised for the community centre, with donations mostly coming in from the parents of local children who use the facility on a GoFundMe page the voluntary committee set up.

The fundraiser came due to an insurance hike, tripling the insurance to €11,000

Mandy Fee, the voluntary chairperson of the community centre, thanked those who donated to the fundraiser to ensure that the community centre could remain open.

“We are thrilled that the community has stepped up to avoid our risk of closure due to this shocking insurance hike. Thank you to everyone for your incredible support to keep us open.”

“The centre has been closed for the past 14 months due to Covid except for a skeleton of events and activities. Our only income is from rent which is decimated due to Covid closure despite our running costs for light, heat and insurance.

According to Mrs Fee, this hike was due to a public liability insurance claim against the centre from 2019.

A local insurance broker has advised the committee that this insurance cost hike is still likely to remain in place for several years to cover the cost of the claim against the community centre.

“Any funds over and above this year’s insurance hike will be set aside for next year’s insurance which is likely to continue at this rate for some time,” said Mrs Fee.

Mrs Fee said that she hoped that the insurance system will be better regulated soon and that local councillors will be successful when lobbying the government to “end this insurance racket”.

A total of 148 people have donated to the GoFundMe, according to the website.

The Blackrock Community Centre currently provides facilities for parish events and activities, alongside parking space for the neighboring football club, local preschool and Blackrock Park visitors.