Addiction support group based in Dundalk fears closure in July without €130,000 funding boost

The Dundalk-based Family Addiction Support Network is currently calling for additional funding, with concerns that the group could shut in July without supports.

The FASN have said that they are currently undergoing a funding crisis, due to increasing demand for their services each week, with more funding from the HSE and government needed to ensure they can operate.

FASN Project Coordinator Jackie McKenna has said that it is “impossible” to continue to provide their services without appropriate funding.

“It is simply impossible for us to continue providing the level of support services we do without appropriate funding,” said Mrs McKenna.

“The level of time and support being given on a volunteer basis cannot be maintained as the demand for our services is growing substantially week in, week out.

“For our organisation to survive into the future and for us to deliver a sustainable service consistently, ethically and safely – we need €138,000.”

According to Mrs McKenna, the FASN are in a “desperate position” and are calling on local politicians, the HSE and the government to work out what funding can be granted as quickly as possible to the group.

“We do not want to stop providing our services and supporting members of our community, so we are calling on the Government to ensure that we do not have to turn anyone away and tell them we cannot offer them support – simply due to a lack of funding.

“Over the last 20 years we have built a support model that we know works – a model that makes a real difference to family member’s lives.

“If this support model is supported with €138,000 amount of funding – we can make a real difference to families experiencing addiction issues – which in turn benefits the wider community.”

Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú met with the group last week to discuss the funding problems, with FASN board members saying that they had no definitive commitments from the HSE on funding.

Deputy Ó Murchú has said he has been in touch with Minister of State for National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan, and has called on the government as a whole to solve the funding issues.

‘There is funding coming down the line for family addiction services, but there is as yet no detail on the criteria and timelines and this is something that needs to be looked at straight away,” said Deputy Ó Murchú.