Vaccination programme: Over 50's can get one-shot J&J jab in 13 Dundalk pharmacies

Vaccination programme

Over 50's in Dundalk can get their jab done in 13 pharmacies in town

Over 50's in Louth who are yet to get their Covid-19 vaccination can now go to a local pharmacy to receive a one-shot J&J jab.

There are a total of 13 pharmacies in Dundalk offering the jab, with 27 across the county set to offer vaccines to those over 50.

The HSE are encouraging those who haven't yet received a vaccine, to engage with one of the participating pharmacies to book a slot to get vaccinated.

Due to the nature of the J&J jab, anyone who receives it will be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their first dose.

The list of Dundalk pharmacies participating includes:

  • Backhouse Pharmacy, 71 Clanbrassil Street
  • Boots Dundalk, Marshes Shopping Centre
  • Byrne Pharmacy, 1-3 Church Street
  • Connolly's Pharmacy, Greenacres Shopping Centre
  • Tipping's Neighbourhood Pharmacy, Unit 2a Dunnes Neighborhood Centre
  • Grennans Pharmacy, 40 Dublin Street
  • Kevin Matthews Pharmacy, 37-38 Park Street
  • Leavys Pharmacy, 94 Clanbrassil Street
  • McCabes Pharmacy, Unit 3 in the Longwalk
  • Hickey's Pharmacy, Unit 5 Tesco Shopping Centre
  • Pure Pharmacy Dundalk, 1 Market Square
  • Smyths Life Pharmacy, 42/43 Seatown Place
  • Tesco Pharmacy Dundalk, Tesco Extra

