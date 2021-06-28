Vaccination programme: Over 50's can get one-shot J&J jab in 13 Dundalk pharmacies

Over 50's in Dundalk can get their jab done in 13 pharmacies in town
Over 50's in Louth who are yet to get their Covid-19 vaccination can now go to a local pharmacy to receive a one-shot J&J jab.
There are a total of 13 pharmacies in Dundalk offering the jab, with 27 across the county set to offer vaccines to those over 50.
The HSE are encouraging those who haven't yet received a vaccine, to engage with one of the participating pharmacies to book a slot to get vaccinated.
Due to the nature of the J&J jab, anyone who receives it will be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their first dose.
If you’re aged 50 or more, and you haven't had a #COVIDVaccine yet, you can get a single-dose Janssen vaccine at a particating pharmacy. Talk to your local pharmacist, or check the list of participating pharmacies ➡ https://t.co/2bgTjdPwyf#ForUsAll pic.twitter.com/23HMKrD0bg— HSE Ireland (@HSELive) June 28, 2021
The list of Dundalk pharmacies participating includes:
