People across Louth urged to pound the pavement for Down Syndrome Ireland

The Louth Meath Branch of Down Syndrome Ireland is running its first virtual summer event Pound the Pavements to help raise much needed funds to support its local services.

The event, in association with LMFM, is in full swing with friends, family and the local Dundalk community coming together to walk or run 21 km over three weeks from June 10 th to 30th.

The Louth Meath Branch of Down Syndrome Ireland said it's not too late to get involved and anyone interested in supporting the local branch can register for the event.

"Dress up in purple and green and help us create a sea of walkers and runners across every town, village and road in Louth and Meath to Pound the Pavements over 21 km for the local Louth Meath Branch", a spokeswoman said.

"All you need is comfortable footwear.

"Grab your friends, the dog, the sunglasses, and in recent days, the sun cream."

The Pound the Pavements fundraiser is 21km over three weeks as typically, a baby is born with 46 chromosomes grouped together in pairs.

Most babies with Down Syndrome have an extra copy of chromosome 21, for example three instead of the typical two, hence the 21km over 3 weeks!

The local DSI Branch is run primarily on a voluntary basis by an army of parents of children and adults with Down Syndrome to provide a wide range of information, support and services to our community across Louth and Meath.

"We believe in supporting families to ensure the best quality of life is possible for all our members.

"We work together, united in our aim to achieve dignity, respect, acceptance and equality in the community for people with Down Syndrome.

"The Branch offers a range of educational programmes, social clubs and funding schemes to support our local members which cost in excess of €150,000 each year to maintain and support.

"Most of this funding is raised by the local parents of children with Down syndrome and 100% of the funds raised locally are used locally to support our members and their families."

People can register for the Pound the Pavements fundraising event on https://www.myrunresults.com/events/pound_the _pavements_for_down_ syndrome_louth___meath_ branch/4095/details and donations can be made here: https://dsilmb.ie/donate/

And remember to keep the Louth Meath Branch of Down Syndrome Ireland updated on your progress!!

#poundthepavements21