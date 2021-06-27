Dundalk courts: Man (37) accused of criminal damages at Louth County Hospital

A 37-year-old man who caused criminal damage at the Louth County Hospital with a bloody sock and went on to break-in the nearby Teagasc building, was under the influence of drugs at the time and the whole incident “is a blur”, Dundalk district court was told last week.

Court presenter Sgt. Jimmy McGovern outlined how Padraig McArdle, also known as Padraig Agnew of Barton Park, Dundalk had failed to stop for gardaí in Drogheda, on September 21st 2018 and was pursued through Dromin by the Regional Support Unit and the Ardee district patrol car.

He was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and opted to give a blood specimen but later refused to cooperate when the doctor called to take the sample made two attempts to draw the blood.

On November 7th last, the defendant jumped across a security station at the Marshes Shopping Centre and took a 'lock box' which was subsequently located outside the premises, with all of the keys intact.

On January 29th last, at the Louth County Hospital he tried every external door in the building before he gained entry through a window and smeared blood on a sanitary bin with a bloody sock.

After leaving there he kicked in the door of the Teagasc building where he stolen a cash box and an ISPCC collection box

The defendant had 78 previous convictions.

The Defence solicitor said her client had a chaotic lifestyle and has struggled with addiction and mental health issues but since last November has been attending the Market Street Clinic and is making reasonable progress.

He apologised for his actions in respect of the road traffic matters and explained he was misguided and had believed he could challenge it.

She added that he had instructed her that he has not driven since that date.

The court heard the defendant was homeless at the time and in relation to the January offences, he had relapsed and taken Benzos and the whole night is a blur for him as he was very confused and disorientated.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a four month sentence for dangerous driving and a 8 year driving ban, and a consecutive six months sentence for the Louth County Hospital offence and a further consecutive six months sentence for the Teagasc burglary which she suspended for 12 months subject to the defendant engaging the Probation Service and adhering to all their recommendations.