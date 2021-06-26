Government should seek out small businesses in Louth for Covid-19 grant, says Dundalk TD

Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú says the government and Local Enterprise Office should be seeking out small businesses in Louth, encouraging them to apply to the Small Business Assistance Scheme for COVID (SBASC) before it closes next month as data provided shows that only 93 grants have been applied for in Louth to date.

The assistance scheme was established to provided funding to many businesses who had been excluded from other schemes such as the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS), the Music and Entertainment Business Assistance Scheme (MEBAS), the Fáilte Ireland Business Continuity grant.

The SBASC scheme provided grants of €4,000 to businesses working from non-rateable premises and €1,000 to businesses with a turnover between €20,000 and €49,999.

Data provided to Sinn Féin’s Spokesperson on Enterprise Trade and Employment, Louise O’Reilly TD, shows that only 3,079 grants applications have been made to date across the whole of the state.

Just over €12 million in grants have been applied for despite the scheme being due to close in less than a month.Deputy Ó

Murchú said: “The situation is mirrored in Louth where only 93 businesses have applied for grants worth €372,000.

“The Department has that not all applications will be approved, so in all likelihood the number of applications which turn into approved grants in Louth will be less than 93, unless the government and Louth Local Enterprise Office step in now.

“Given the closing date for the scheme is July 21, the government must work to ensure as many small businesses as possible know about the scheme and submit grant applications.

“In addition, businesses could also look at the Business Resumption Support Scheme (BRSS), which is not restricted to location or the payment of rates.

“If there are any small businesses in Louth who are looking for additional details about the SBASC scheme, please do not hesitate to get in touch and both I and my office will do all we can to help.”