Dundalk court: Man claims he took refuge from Covid-19 by smoking cannabis

A 31 year old man who was prosecuted for having cannabis for sale or supply, found refuge in smoking the drug as 'the Covid situation' weighed heavily on him, Dundalk district court was told last week.

The Defence solicitor representing Richard Smyth of Drive Two, Muirhevnamor told the court her client is a user with an addiction issue but he was not a 'dealer by trade'.

The court heard a tick list and over €600 worth of cannabis was recovered following a search at an address at Oaklawns, Dundalk on May 12th last year.

The defendant told gardai it was for his own use and he would supply friends 'from time to time'.

The court heard he had 19 previous convictions over half of which were recorded on the same date in Dublin for breach of copyright.

The Defence solicitor stressed that her client was not a major player or a 'dealer by trade'

When Judge Eirinn McKiernan pointed out he had a tick list and had told the guards he was supplying friends, the solicitor explained that her client was the designated buyer and would get some kind of refund from his friends.

She added he was shocked when she had impressed upon him the seriousness of the charge.

The court heard he helps his mother take care of his grandfather

The Covid situation weighed really heavily on him and he found refuge in smoking cannabis.

The solicitor also stressed that her client has not come to garda attention since the search and had stopped using drugs two weeks ago.

Judge McKiernan said the search was over 12 months ago and if he genuinely wanted help he would have looked for it immediately.

Noting the Covid restrictions, the judge said the Red Door project had continued to take appointments online.

She imposed a four-month sentence and fixed recognizance in the event of an appeal being lodged.