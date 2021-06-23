Ardee 2040: Council say key public spaces will be enhanced as part of Ardee regeneration planning

Louth County Council (LCC) say that enhancing key public spaces in Ardee is the focus of Ardee regeneration plans, as public consultation started earlier this week.

The council have said that they are seeking to improve the streets and amenities around Ardee, in particular around Main Street, Ash Walk, the Old Railway and land to the east of the town.

A spokesperson for LCC invited all stakeholders across Ardee to get involved in the consultation process, saying that they want to set “a new benchmark for public realm and town centre infrastructure”.

“Louth County Council is inviting all stakeholders and interested parties including residents, retailers, elderly representative groups, institutions, and businesses as well as community and sporting groups to take part in this consultation process and express their views and aspirations for the area to help shape and inform proposals.

Chief Executive of LCC, Joan Martin says that there is an appetite by the community to work with the consultation process.

“Early engagement has shown there is a real appetite in the community to feed into this consultation process and help shape the design proposals,” said Ms Martin

“I am looking forward to bring the proposals forward for consideration by the Ardee community in early August.”

For the project, LCC will be working with Turley Planning who say that their central aim is on the socio-economic regeneration of the area, alongside more sustainable urban living.

“The project work will result in a holistic design proposal, setting a new benchmark for public realm and town centre infrastructure design with a central focus on socio-economic regeneration, enterprise and sustainable urban living,” said Seamus Donohoe, Director of Turley Planning.

People who wish to engage with the consultation can visit www.ardee2040.ie, ring 1800-010101 or email contact@ardee2040.ie.