Birdwatching: Ravensdale runners urged to be cautious after buzzard attack

People out running in Ravensdale have been urged to be cautious while exercising in the area, after a nesting buzzard attacked a runner.

The incident took place near the top of Gyles Quay road, with the buzzard aggressively swooping from behind the runner.

The attack left the runner with injuries, with blood being drawn from the person’s head and back.

A walker was also attacked in recent days, according to Ravensdale Community Alert.

According to Derek Watters, some of the buzzards are aggressive around their nest sites, with runners being at a higher risk due to their speed being seen as a potential threat by the buzzards.

“Runners seem to be at higher risk of being attacked, most likely because their higher approach speed is seen as a greater threat to the birds,” said Watters in a post on Facebook.

According to Watters, the nesting in the area is happening later than it usually would.

Watters says that the area surrounding the nest should be avoided for the next three weeks, after which the chicks should have fledged.