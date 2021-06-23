Birdwatching: Ravensdale runners urged to be cautious after buzzard attack

People out running in Ravensdale have been urged to be cautious while exercising in the area, after a nesting buzzard attacked a runner.
The incident took place near the top of Gyles Quay road, with the buzzard aggressively swooping from behind the runner.
The attack left the runner with injuries, with blood being drawn from the person’s head and back.
A walker was also attacked in recent days, according to Ravensdale Community Alert.
According to Derek Watters, some of the buzzards are aggressive around their nest sites, with runners being at a higher risk due to their speed being seen as a potential threat by the buzzards.
“Runners seem to be at higher risk of being attacked, most likely because their higher approach speed is seen as a greater threat to the birds,” said Watters in a post on Facebook.
According to Watters, the nesting in the area is happening later than it usually would.
Watters says that the area surrounding the nest should be avoided for the next three weeks, after which the chicks should have fledged.
More News
Leinster's Robbie Henshaw in action for the Lions against the Chiefs during the 2017 Tour to New Zealand. Pics: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
A knee injury has deprived Sam Bennett of the opportunity to defend his green jersey in this year's Tour de France
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.