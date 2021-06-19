Dundalk court: Man with knife hidden in bandage avoids conviction

A man who was found with a knife concealed in a bandage he was wearing, avoided a conviction at Dundalk district court last week, after Judge Eirinn McKiernan noted the Probation report before her “is very favourable.”

A previous hearing last September was told James McCann (32) of Canal Road, Mooretown, Dromiskin, initially came to garda attention after he changed direction on seeing a member of the district drugs unit.

He was walking on Jocelyn Street towards Crowe Street, on July 28th 2019 when he saw the garda and turned into a building site.

The guard said the accused was fidgeting with something behind his back and seemed to be hiding something and he became aggressive and refused to comply, when he was informed he was going to be searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

When he was subsequently searched at Dundalk Garda Station a knife was found to be concealed in a bandage on his right arm.

The court heard the father of two, who had no previous convictions, had a problem with alcohol and drug abuse, but he had actively been engaging with counselling, having completed a month-long course in a private residential treatment centre and was scheduled to complete his degree in construction within a matter of months.

The Defence barrister explained that his client had come to the attention of ‘certain elements' and ended up being beaten up and received staples for a head injury and he had the knife ‘for personal protection’

Judge Eirinn McKiernan put back the case to December for the preparation of a Probation report and last Wednesday the Defence barrister said it had been further adjourned and an updated report showed that his client has progressed as being assessed as being at moderate risk of reoffending to a low risk.

Judge McKiernan applied the Probation Act saying the report “is very favourable”.