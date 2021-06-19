Louth senator urges for new National Maternity Hospital site to be handed over to the State

Louth Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has urged that the site for the new National Maternity Hospital be handed over to the State.

Senator McGreehan commented: “This issue is something I have been raising my concern over with the Minister of Health going back months now.

"I understand the complicated situation the Minister has inherited not just from the last Government but from 100 years of the Irish State relying on religious orders to provide healthcare.

“The failure of the state to deal with the land ownership of hospitals and indeed many educational institutions by religious orders has led to a situation where for the last century this State has been investing billions in hospitals with no proprietary rights over them.

"The strong private property rights in Bunreacht Na Éireann protects the congregations’ ownership of the lands just like it protects the citizens.

“However, it is unacceptable that the State invests in a hospital for the Irish people and only have a lease to the land. While it is a long-term lease, religious orders still have a say in the running of the hospital under the guise of a charity.

“I feel very strongly about this and it would be the right and just thing to do if the Sisters of Mercy who own the site, with their subsidiary St Vincent's Healthcare Group, would simply hand over ownership of the lands to the State.”