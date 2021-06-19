People reminded to use common sense when parking at Gyles Quay

People parking their cars and blocking the road at Gyles Quay is causing havoc for traffic.

Councillor McKevitt called on the public who are intending to visit Gyles Quay in the coming weeks and months to use a common sense approach when parking.

The local councillor said that since the Covid restrictions have been eased people visiting the beach have parked in places blocking the road and causing traffic delays of up to an hour.

She also raised the issue that if someone on the beach needed an ambulance the emergency services wouldn't be able to get to them.

"Scenes witnessed by residents and tourists recently have been crazy, with people reporting wait times of over an hour to get up the Quay road from the beach", Cllr Kevitt said.

"This is madness, and can easily be avoided, if everybody is mindful about where they park their vehicles.

"Recently there have been incidents of ambulances tending to casualties at the beach and if scenes such as those at recent weekends were met by the ambulance there simply would have been nowhere for the emergency services to go.

"The fear is that if an emergency vehicle such as an ambulance, fire brigade or coast guard was called on and they were met with such congestion, they would have nowhere to go, essentially risking people's lives."

Cllr McKevitt said she has been working with the Council on the dire situation, to try and have bollards erected along problem areas, to prevent cars parking and causing an entire blockage.

Cllr McKevitt continued: "It is great to see so many people having fun at the beach having been in lockdown since Christmas.

"However the huge volume of people arriving at the beach during the weekends have been huge and the issues created in terms of traffic congestion is worrying.

"I have requested the Council look at the situation urgently and until then I am calling on the public to be extremely vigilant and exercise a common sense approach when coming to Gyles Quay and parking up for the day to enjoy the beautiful beach''