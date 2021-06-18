Dundalk man charged with stealing golf clubs and a bike

A 27 year old man who was disturbed while he was inside a Mazda 3, had a bag of golf clubs on his back and was followed down the Ecco Road by the car owner’s partner after she contacted the gardai, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan was told Brian Turley with an address at Glenwood, Dundalk was observed outside an address on the Castletown Road, with the key in the front door and a bicycle outside and another person came out and took it in.

The defendant was before the court charged with attempting to interfere with the mechanism of two vehicles at an address at Demesne Terrace and at St. Malachy’s Villas, Dundalk on June 7th last year.

He was also prosecuted for stealing €12 in coins and a sleep aid worth €10 from the first vehicle and Wilson golf clubs worth €200 from the second address. He was further charged with stealing a bike at Mount Avenue.

Separately, Mr. Turley was summoned for the unlawful possession of €30 worth of cannabis at Crowe Street, Dundalk on March 24th 2019, when he gave an address at Cedarwood Park, Dundalk.

The court heard he had no previous convictions.

The Defence solicitor said that drug use was the underlying cause of the offending. His client was 11 when his mother died and while he began using drugs in his teens, he had not come to garda attention until the matters before the court.

The court heard the defendant generally does quite well but ‘falls of the wagon at times’ and had moved to Northern Ireland.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan adjourned both cases to October sixth for the preparation of a Probation report.